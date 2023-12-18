A video of a West Ham fan reacting to Kudus' performance against Wolves has gone viral on social media

In the video, he praised Kudus for scoring two goals against Wolves and also for his overall performance in the game

Netizens who saw the video praised the kid, whereas others also urged him to visit Ghana

A young supporter of West Ham United has singled out Mohammed Kudus for praise following the team's 3-0 victory against Wolves in the EPL.

Speaking in a post-match interview with West Ham Fan TV on YouTube, the young fan who wore a bright smile showered praises on Kudus, even labelling him as piranha, a type of fish tagged as a fearless predator.

He also commended the player for scoring a brace against Wolves and for helping his team win the game.

"Kudus played so good today, that goal, oh my gosh, the piranha from Ghana," he said with a smile.

The boy expressed hope that West Ham would carry on with it winning ways in the cup games and other EPL games.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 100 comments.

Watcch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video showered on praises on the kid for his post match anylysiss on the game.

@user-go7fv4ht4v indicated:

This boy should be invited to Ghana one day. He is amazing and represents the country just like a citizen. The flag of ghana alone on him is 10k. Ghana love u boy.

@tykennedy8377 reacted:

What a great player as a supporter I am excited but also worried that we won't be able to keep hold of him

@MohammadAmin-sr9vd

love this kid maan.......he understands the game and his observations always on point.

@kofimawuli8940 wrote:

When u have someone who believes this in, u will be motivated to perform crazy. Kudus and this kids connection is so natural.

Young fan praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young West Ham fan was delighted after Mohammed Kudus gave his jersey to him.

The Ghanaian player put a smile on the face of a young fan by giving him the jersey he wore for the game.

In a video sighted on West Ham Fan TV, the young fan, the West Ham, praised Kudus for praise for his goal and overall performance.

