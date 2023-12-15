A video of a young West Ham fan reacting to Kudus' performance has gone viral on social media

The boy who went to watch the West Ham game against Freiburg got a jersey from the player

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Kudus for the kind gesture towards the fan

A young West Ham fan could not hide joy as Mohammed Kudus gave his jersey to him after his team's played Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday, December 15.

The Ghanaian player following his good performance in that game where he even scored his team's first goal also put smile on the face of a young man by he giving him jersey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of West Ham Fan TV, the young fan who was sharing his views on the match first singled out Kudus for praise over his goal and overall performance.

He expressed hope that the team would carry on with the momentum into their English Premier League game.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 views and 31 comments.

Netizens praise Kudus

Social media users who watched the video commended Kudus for the nice gesture towards the kid

@Starbwoy123 wrote:

I really like this girl. I’m Smith from Ghana . Kudus the Ghanaian starboy

@shahzadfarooq7897 added:

What a wonderful gesture by Mohammed Kudus for an equally wonderful little hammers fan!

@davidpillinger2699 added:

aww, bless this kid and bless Kudus. Good night for our team.

West Ham celebrates Kudus goal with Kidi's song

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United shared a TikTok video celebrating Kudus after their Europa League game.

The video, a mosaic of Kudus' goal-scoring moments, captivated followers of the club, especially Ghanaians.

The video was accompanied by KiDi's hit song, Likor, adding to the excitement of Ghanaians.

They were also excited to see a Ghanaian song get recognized on an international platform.

