Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, explained his new celebration style of sitting on advertisement boards

Kudus, formerly known for crossing his hands in an X format during goal celebrations, clarified that his new celebration is a simple act of taking a deep breath

The player has gained popularity at West Ham for his outstanding performances and goal-scoring abilities in various competitions

Mohammed Kudus has finally explained the rationale behind his new celebration style after he scores goals during matches.

In West Ham's recent 3-0 victory over Wolves, Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus had the opportunity to showcase his new goal celebration style.

Mohammed Kudus used to cross his hand in an X format over his chest or head as his celebration style during his initial days at West Ham and most of his days at Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus sitting on ad boards, a new way of celebrating his goals. Photo credit: @WestHam Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Kudus has recently changed his celebration style to sitting on the ad boards for a while.

In an interview with West Ham fan Guvna B, Kudus explained that the celebration had no specific meaning as he was simply taking a deep breath.

"Obviously, when you get to this level and you do stuff, people try to get deeper meanings to it. This don’t mean anything; I’m just taking a deep breathe. It means nothing to me. I just sit down to take a deep breath."

West Ham celebrates Kudus goal with KiDi's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United shared a TikTok video celebrating Kudus after the team's Europa League game.

The video was a mosaic of Kudus' goal-scoring moments, which caught the attention of Kudus lovers, especially Ghanaians.

The video was accompanied by KiDi's hit song, Likor, adding to the excitement of Ghanaians.

Young Kudus fan goes viral

Meanwhile, a video of a young West Ham fan reacting to Kudus' performance has gone viral on social media.

The boy, who went to watch the West Ham game against Freiburg, got a jersey from the player.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Kudus for the kind gesture towards the fan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh