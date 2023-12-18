Alex Takyi, a UK-based Ghanaian, shared his heartbreaking story on SVTV AFRICA, revealing his ex-fiancée cheated on him while he was abroad

Takyi, preparing to bring her to the UK, discovered through a friend that she was pregnant with another man's child

Despite monthly financial support, Takyi's relationship ended in betrayal, causing him to lose trust in people and cautioning others in similar situations

Alex Takyi, a UK-based Ghanaian, shared the painful experience of discovering his fiancée's infidelity while he was abroad preparing to bring her to the UK.

Takyi disclosed that he sent financial support regularly to his fiancée but found out through a friend that she was cheating on him and was already pregnant with another man's child.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Takyi said he was shattered, leading him to lose trust in people and offering cautionary advice to young men regarding their relationships in Ghana.

Alex Takyi speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Takyi shared the emotional trauma he endured when he learned about his fiancée's unfaithfulness.

Despite his efforts to bring her to the UK, she couldn't wait for the three years he spent abroad. The revelation came through a friend who informed Takyi that his fiancée was involved with another man and was pregnant by him.

"I was broken-hearted. Her boyfriend confirmed it to me himself. My fiancée told him we were dating, but I didn’t have documents and didn’t take care of her. In the end, I found out she was pregnant," Takyi recounted.

According to Takyi, the discovery deeply affected him, causing him to lose trust in people.

Reflecting on the painful experience, he advised young men to exercise caution in their relationships, especially when navigating long-distance commitments. His story serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges and heartbreak that can accompany international relationships, emphasising the importance of open communication and trust.

It also sheds light on the emotional toll long-distance relationships can take, underscoring the need for transparency and commitment from both partners to maintain trust and prevent such heartbreaking situations.

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before travelling to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eugenia Maud Martin, a UK-based Ghanaian woman, disclosed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the UK. She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK.

Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Koo Ofori, a Ghanaian man in the US, said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in the US.

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome, has greatly helped me. I've heard people bring their partners abroad, and then they start having issues, but as for me, my wife has helped me."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh