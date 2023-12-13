Ghanaian man Kwame Poku, residing in Australia, declared his reluctance to marry again after a failed first marriage

Kwame Poku, a Ghanaian resident in Australia, has boldly declared his decision to abstain from marriage following the dissolution of his first marital union.

Kwame expressed a deep appreciation for his current state of freedom and the ability to pursue various activities without the constraints of marriage.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kwame humorously remarked that even if he dreams of getting married, he deliberately wakes up to interrupt the dream.

Kwame Poku said the experience with his former wife has made him decide not to marry again.

He elaborated on his preference for a lifestyle unbound by marital obligations, emphasising his ability to go wherever he pleases and interact freely with others.

"I love my freedom. I will just get a partner but to marry is a no. I can go anywhere I want; I can speak to anyone I want. I don’t want to spoil it with marriage,” he said.

While acknowledging the possibility of encountering a woman in the future who could alter his stance on marriage, Kame underscored his present disinterest in legal commitments.

He expressed that, at least for now, he remains unready to commit to any woman in the legal context of marriage.

Ghanaian Abroad Says His Wife Wants Him Back After She Divorced Him

Earlier, Kwame revealed his ex-wife abruptly left for the UK without notifying him and initiated divorce proceedings through her mother.

Despite financial struggles, Kwame continued to support his ex-wife and children.

He was shocked by these events and learnt of the divorce through a lawyer, highlighting his stance on never remarrying.

Source: YEN.com.gh