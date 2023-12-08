One year-old Ghanaian baby has received approval from the Guinness World Records to attempt to set a new record

The mother of the baby boy shared the exciting news on her TikTok page

Many people who reacted to the news have congratulated the little boy and encourgaed him

The application of a one-year-Ghanaian baby boy to attempt a Guinness World Record has been accepted

Ace-Liam will attempt to set a new world record as the youngest male artist in the world.

Ghanaian baby to attempt GWR Photo credit: ace_liam_paints/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mother of the little kid @kuukuatheartist who could not hide excitement took to her TikTok page to share the news with her followers.

Due to this, a fine art exhibition will be held on Friday December 15 where it is expected that Ace-Liam will put his artistic creativity on display for the enviable title of Guinness World Record holder.

"We got approval‼️ My 1-year-old son aims to break the youngest male artist record! Help make history as we paint a new chapter. Join us on Dec 15 for his first art exhibition! "

The current record for the youngest male artist is held by Dante Lamb who achieved this feat at the age of three in 2003.

At the time of writing, the report, the video of the announcement had gathered over 140 likes and 17 comments.

Ghanaians commend the boy after the announcement

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended the boy and encouraged him to make history.

Rhich Morgan indicated

wow ♥♥congratulations

Naa Dromo stated:

Oh wow. Congratulations to him

ConcluGh indicated:

@colombo4real what are we also breaking to set records

Bella Mensah added:

This is amazing

Source: YEN.com.gh