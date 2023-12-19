A Ghanaian woman is trending after announcing that her application to attempt a Guinness World Record has been accepted

Faliatu Abdul-Razak will attempt to break a cookathon record held by Chef Alan Fisher

Many people who reacted to the post commended the young lady for her desire to attempt the world record

A Ghanaian lady has received approval from the Guinness World Records to attempt the world record for the longest cooking marathon (cookathon) for an individual.

Failatu Abdul-Razak, who owns a restaurant, will attempt to break the cookathon world record of 119 hours and 57 minutes currently set by Ireland's Chef Alan Fisher.

A poster of the upcoming event, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, revealed that the record-breaking attempt will take place from January 1 to January 5, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel at Tamale in the Northern Region.

In a different video, Failatu Abdul-Razak appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind her and give her the needed support so she can make the nation proud.

At the time of writing this report, the post had raked in over 4,000 likes and 100 comments

Ghanaians commend her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post commended Faliatu for her desire to attempt the record.

ladyjulia85 stated:

sisterhood is so so much proud of you go Ghana go our pride

jaybaby@ewegoddes stated:

Naa here i for go chop my new year rice and jollof be this ooooh lady you do am right most people will not cook on new year day

shevera _godgift stated:

this is amazing Ghana we are out this time round

PiesieKaakyire added:

Yieeee we are winning this. You have our support Dear

Ghanaian baby gets approval to attempt world record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Guinness World Record accepted the application of a one-year-Ghanaian baby boy, @kuukuatheartist, to attempt a world record.

Ace-Liam will attempt to set a new world record as the youngest male artist in the world.

The mother of the little kid, who could not hide her excitement, took to her TikTok page to share the news with her followers.

