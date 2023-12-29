Ghanaian Parents Abroad Brings Their Six Children To Ghana For The First Time, Kids Overjoyed
- A Ghanaian couple residing in the US brought their six children to Ghana for the first time, capturing the kids' overwhelming joy during the journey
- The children, visibly excited, remained awake to witness the plane landing at Kotoka International Airport
- The parents expressed gratitude to fellow passengers who assisted in managing the children during the flight, making the journey possible and memorable
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
A Ghanaian woman and her husband who live in the US brought their children to Ghana for the first time, and they could not hide their joy.
The children were excited even before the plane took off. Some slept on the flight, but everyone was awake to witness the plane's landing at the Kotoka International Airport.
In the video shared by the mother of six, Estelle Frema Amoa, she said it's been quite a long time since she came to Ghana after leaving for the US and was happy to bring her children with her for the festive season.
She and her husband, Samuel Obeng Asamoah, showed their appreciation to other passengers who helped them manage their children on the flight. Estelle said they could not have made it without their help.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the video
YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:
@ryta_may said:
The african in me is calculating flight amount for 8
@clivedartey wrote:
My favourite part is when the Akaaba came in last
@maame.k said:
Aww! Remember my first time going to Ghana as a child!! They’re going to love it!!
@i_am_nanakwame wrote:
Mad respect to the parents cos eiiii…..because I’m trying to get into your pockets by calculating for you guys on flight tickets
@potterzenell said:
I saw you guys at Labadi beach.anyways welcome to Ghana
Ghanaian Lady Returns Home Unannounced After Four Years In UK, Surprises Family
Meanwhile, a Ghanaian lady studying in the UK surprised her family after four years by returning home, capturing heartwarming reactions from her younger sister, mother, cousins, and aunt.
The 1-minute 54-second video showcased the joyous family reunion, highlighting the emotional moment as the family members expressed astonishment.
The lady shared the heartwarming experience of surprising her family after completing her PhD as an international student.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh