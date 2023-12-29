Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Ghanaian singer Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, expressed his love by presenting her with a bouquet of flowers

Kofi Aduonum, husband to the Ghanaian woman attempting to break the record of the longest singer has proved his love one more time to his wife.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s husband presented her with a bouquet of flowers to probably congratulate and celebrate her for the feat achieved.

Presenting the bouquet, Afua’s husband kneeled in front of her and handed the flowers over. A shocked but happy Afua received the gift with a smile and hugged Kofi.

Asantewaa's husband gave her the bouquet to show his love and pride in her. Photo credit: Daily Graphic Source: Facebook

She has surpassed the current 105-hour record held by Sunil Waghmare from India in 2012.

Afua reached the mark on the morning of December 28, 2023, and was still going stronger throughout the night to make up for the breaks she took.

Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and events organiser, set out on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to break the sing-a-thon record.

Watch the video below:

Afua’s Loyal Hubby Stands Alone In Early Hours To Support Her World Record Singing Marathon Attempt

In another story, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's husband has been steadfast in supporting her world record attempt for the longest singing marathon since December 24, 2023.

Regardless of crowd size, he stands by her side, holding a placard with encouraging words.

The couple's dedication has garnered praise, while Afua's sing-a-thon showcases her talent and style, highlighted by her chic African print dresses.

Sing-A-Thon: Shatta Wale Delighted As Afua Performs Freedom For Guinness World Record Attempt

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artist Shatta Wale has expressed his joy to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, performing his song "Freedom" during her Guinness World Record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua aims to set a new record for the longest individual singing marathon on December 27, 2023.

Shatta Wale proudly shared the news on his social media, emphasising Afua's performance of his song at the Akwaaba Village in Accra for the Guinness Book of Records event.

Source: YEN.com.gh