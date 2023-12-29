A Ghanaian woman was at the Akwaaba Village with her mattress, pillow and bucket to cheer on Afua Asantewaa

The happy older woman said she planned to sleep at the venue to support Afua Asantewaa throughout the singing marathon

The lady wished Afua Asantewaa all the best and prayed that she would make Ghana proud, warming hearts on social media

A Ghanaian woman has shown her remarkable support for Afua Asantewaa, a singer who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The woman was at the Akwaaba Village in Accra with her mattress, pillow and bucket, ready to spend the night at the venue to cheer on Afua Asantewaa throughout her singing challenge.

She said she came to support Afua Asantewaa because she was doing something great for Ghana. She added that she was proud of her and prayed that God would give her strength and grace to achieve her goal.

The woman added that she brought her things so that she could sleep there and wake up to see her finish her record.

Afua Asantewaa started her singing marathon on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and aims to sing for over 105 hours non-stop, breaking the current record held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

The singer has received massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending the event to show their solidarity and encouragement. Some of the notable personalities who visited Afua Asantewaa include Sarkodie, Sister Afia, Shatta Wale, Efya and Mr Eazi.

Supportive mother gets many smiling

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Charlie said:

Mighty Maame ooooh I Jst luv dis woman

Asiedua reacted:

African mothers and praying in every situation ❤️

SHINE wrote:

Eeei so mighty you allowed ur mom to leave the house with all this?

Afua Asantewaa's daughter warms hearts

In another story, a video of Afua Asantewaa's daughter has sparked reactions on social media.

The girl, who has a striking resemblance with her mother, was seen displaying some catwalk moves.

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended the girl and her mother as well.

