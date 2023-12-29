A Ghanaian artist, @enilart, surprised a bus conductor (trotro mate) with a sketch, capturing the moment in a heartwarming video

A bus conductor in Ghana received a beautiful surprise gift from a passenger, which left him smiling and speechless.

Ghanaian artist @enilart shared a video of him sketching the bus conductor, popularly referred to as trotro mate in Ghana, on the bus.

In a video shared on social media, the trotro mate could not stop smiling after taking the drawing.

The mate brought his phone out and took a screenshot of the pen drawing

He brought out his phone to take a shot of the sketch and later gave the artist a fist, signifying his appreciation for the gift.

The mate later showed the sketch to his master, the vehicle driver, who could not believe his eyes.

He took the artist's contact and said he would want him to sketch for him sometime.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @enilart. Read them below

@Manuelheavens said:

It’s always the konkonsa women who turn to look at you

@Oscarealme wrote:

This means a lot, than the best pictures taking by camera. Drawing someone without their knowledge, tells their true mood at the time. No posing or settings like pictures

@kabu_ocansey said:

It's the little things we do that bring so much joy to people. Kudos!

@akwadaa_nyame6 wrote:

Gods bless you boss Some gifts are priceless

@bridget_ad76713 said:

Just love what you do. How you surprise people! It's beautiful.❤️

