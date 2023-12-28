Kidi, in a video, jammed to O'kenneth And Xlimkid's hit song Lonely Road, warming the hearts of Ghanaians

In the video, the singer stood in front of a mirror and recorded himself looking dapper while the song played in the background

Lonely Road is arguably the biggest tune in O'kenneth's Glory In Pain EP, with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Lil Durk jamming to it

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kidi has joined the list of celebrities who are enjoying the hit song Lonely Road by O'kenneth and Xlimkid. The song is from their EP Glory Through Pain, which was released in late 2023.

Kidi shared a video on his TikTok page, where he was seen jamming to the song in front of a mirror. He looked stylish in a black shirt and a gold chain, as he lip-synced to the lyrics and danced to the beat.

The video has received lots of views and thousands of comments from his fans and followers. Many praised Kidi for supporting the rising stars and appreciating their talent. Others expressed their love for the song.

Lonely Road is one of the most popular songs in Glory In Pain, which features seven tracks and collaborations with artists like Jay Bahd and City Boy. The song has also caught the attention of international stars like Hakim Ziyech, the Galatasaray footballer, and Lil Durk, an American rapper, who shared the song on their social media pages.

Kidi warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jnr Kidi Dher Drhiper said:

No matter what you the Golden boy, thanks for supporting good music

user9190310972082 wrote:

We are waiting for you to go to Afua Asantewaa program

Nharnhar Yhaar reacted:

glasses or no glasses you are very handsome guy and also my favorite

O'Kenneth speaks on success

In another story, O’Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his hit song Lonely Road, which has received recognition from international stars.

Footballer Hakim Ziyech and US rapper Lil Durk both shared the song on their social media pages, and according to O’Kenneth, it was a great feeling.

The musician attributed his success to the hard work that he had put into his craft and expressed happiness at the achievement.

