A Ghanaian boy of the Drobo Trinity Preparatory and Junior High School has displayed his talent with a drawing of former president John Dramani Mahama

Kwarteng Vincent took several photos with his impressive drawing, which have garnered massive attention on social media

Dorian Kudjo Sakyi reacted, ''He should draw our president too so that he doesn't get enemies for himself looking at how petty we can be as Ghanaians''

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A genius boy named Kwarteng Vincent of the Drobo Trinity Preparatory and Junior High School has displayed his talent with a drawing of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Vincent, whose school is in Drobo Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana, posed in several photos with his impressive drawing on social media.

The youngster drew the former president sporting a suit and colourful flying tie in the penciled drawing.

Photos of Kwarteng Vincent and Mahama. Credit: Kwabena Kiss/Mahama

Source: Facebook

The pictures, first shared by one Kwabena Kiss, have since been making the rounds on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Thousands of social media users have reacted to Vincent's eye-catching images, with many hailing his drawing prowess.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below the post of OMG Ghana:

Abu Trika commented:

''Akufo-Addo is difficult to draw, that's why he chose J.M.''

John Lorlornyo said:

''Why JM not sitting president Nana Addo? Even children love you JM. You are blessed.''

Afia Yeb commented:

''Great artist already. Well done. JM will surely be happy for this attention.''

Nana Yaw Ben said:

''The sad reality is he will be asked to pursue an area which isn't his interest.''

Daniel Sackey commented:

''The thing is if you're handsome small drawing p3 it go pick but if you're otherwise like...yoo I end my letter here. Kudos young kid.''

Nartey Ebenezer said:

''Breakthroughs don land for the boy!''

Tandoh Isaac commented:

''Nice work. Wishing you success in your academic career.''

Hon Aaron Prince Duah said:

''Good work, but small boy don't emulate his political character.''

Adomba Manu Mahama said:

''More than well, this tells you that John Mahama is a household name.''

Dorian Kudjo Sakyi commented:

''He should draw our president too so that he doesn't get enemies for himself looking at how petty we can be as Ghanaians.''

Gershon Dela Akplor said:

''This should get the same trend as that of Oswald. Good job young talent.''

Amos Narh commented:

''He deserves a scholarship. He can really take arts to a different level and experience if given the necessary support.''

Talented Ghanaian SHS Student Shows off Stunning Drawing of KiDi

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Korley, a talented Archbishop Porter Girls' Secondary School student in Ghana, displayed a stunning drawing of acclaimed Ghanaian musician KiDi.

The young girl posed with the eye-catching drawing in multiple photos that have gained traction on social media.

The Facebook page, High School Observer, shared the photos on social media.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh