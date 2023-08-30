A Ghanaian artist, Enil Art, made a commercial bus conductor so happy by drawing him

The artist handed the trotro mate a pen drawing he had made of him, and the mate's reactions showed that he was thankful

The mate told Enil Arts that he would gift him land in return if their paths crossed in his hometown

Israel Derrick Apeti, also known as Enil Art, is a Ghanaian artist who draws everyday people on the streets and brings joy to them.

He shared a video of handing a mate, who said his name was Nana Appenteng, a drawing he had made of him, and the recipient did not hide his joy.

Immediately after he received the drawing, Nana Appenteng's facial expression changed from a serious one to a smile. He then looked at the drawing and turned to fist-bump Enil Arts as a way of appreciating the gift.

Nana Appenteng receiving the drawing and his subsequent reaction. Photo credit: @Enilart Source: Twitter

Nana Appenteng asked Enil Art to write his number on the drawing and subsequently showed it to his boss, the driver.

Afterwards, he told the artist he would gift the drawing to his girlfriend, bought a polythene bag, and put it in it for safekeeping.

"God bless you so much. My name is Nana Appenteng. If you ever pass through my village, I will dash you a parcel of land," he said.

This is not the only trotro mate Enil Art has moved to express deep emotions with his drawing. He once got a mate to cry after he drew him.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people watched and reacted to the video on social media. Read some of the comments below:

@1eddieameh said:

Challey, even if you buy car, once in awhile pick a trotro and keep surprising them

@Gh_Becks wrote:

Justice for drivers. You for see their face before entering the car and draw them small..

@EASI_Ess said:

The last statement is a pure spiritual blessing. Genuine gratitude

@Encroacher0102 said:

His girl will call you one-day and she will say " Bra, b3 draw me"

@Emmanue39375918 added:

Hope you heard him? The guy is simply amazed at what you did. God bless you bro! You're touching lives with your art!

@Dokeezy remarked:

Of all the mates you have drawn, this is the guy that valued it more. He even bought a bag to keep it neat. Thanks for you good work Enil

Enil Art drew a market woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enil Art got a group of market women emotional when he drew one of them in a short while and gave it to her.

The market woman was shocked, and her exclamation got others to look at the drawing. Everyone who saw it smiled and thanked him.

