Delay gave Afua Asantewaa her flowers after she completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by reaching 126 hours

She shared adorable pictures of Mrs Aduonum on her Instagram page and wrote beautiful messages to her

Many people joined her in celebrating Afua Asantewaa as she finally completed her attempt on December 29, 2023

Host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, has eulogised Afua Asantewaa Aduonum after she unofficially reached 126 hours by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa and Delay in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon and @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay eulogises Afua Asantewaa with a touching post

Delay shared a beautiful picture of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and wrote a heartwarming message to celebrate her achievement in attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours.

In the heartfelt message, the host of The Delay Show wrote:

The lady of the moment, The hottest, most beautiful, and most popular in the whole Ghana, my Kwahu sister @afuaasantewaasingathon Congratulations ❤️

Delay shared a gorgeous picture of Afua Asantewaa and wrote a heartwarming message to celebrate her.

Delay celebrates Afua Asantewaa with another post

Overwhelmed with emotions, Delay made another post celebrating Afua Asantewaa Aduonum. She shared an old picture of when she MCed her birthday party.

Delay called her a woman of many talents. She wrote:

Sometimes an MC ❤️ @afuaasantewaasingathon A woman of many talents ❤️

Another post by Delay as she celebrates Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Ghanaians react to Delay's messages to Afua Asantewaa on Instagram

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians as Delay praised Afua Asantewaa on social media:

empressdede7 said:

Congrats odo. I'm so happy for you

godfrednanaow said:

Delay interview her first ooo

official_dacoster said:

Kwahu fu) ne anie3 den? we’re the real deal

idol_jacky said:

Oh wow… didn’t know she was from Kwahu too. I now understand… over there we don’t give up.

nhira6205 said:

The kwahu in her will never let her stop till she accomplishes we are resilient good job sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️

hilkkababe said:

Asaase aban!… Chai I’m proud of u Afua, come n see me using her to collect my name that I grew with her n she’s from my hometown Atibie Kwahu

lindaotumfuo said:

We are proud of you ❤️

vickky_pixelz said:

Multi- talented soul ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Lovely video of Afua Asantewaa singing Samini's Linda for him at the sing-a-thon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a lovely moment when Samini showed up at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Samini was captured in the glass building where the sing-a-thon was held as he sang along while Afua Asantewaa performed his hit song, Linda.

The video melted many hearts as many admired her enthusiasm to break the Guinness World Record record.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh