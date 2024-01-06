Chef Failatu Abdul Razak suffered an emotional meltdown in the presence of Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

During the chef's touching breakdown, the chief of staff and Failatu's caring assistant comforted her

Netizens reacted after the video of the emotional moment surfaced on the social media platform Instagram

Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was overwhelmed with emotions when the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare showed up at her cook-a-thon to support her.

The culinary artist is attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the most prolonged cooking by an individual, a feat held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 54 minutes.

Chef Failatu in tears as Chief of Staff offers support at cook-a-thon. Photo credit: ghanafuonsem.

Source: Youtube

She has done over 119 hours, surpassing Nigerian Hilda Baci's 93-hour and 11-minute record. Chef Failatu reportedly plans to do 200 hours due to reports that a Ugandan chef had also completed a 144-hour cook-a-thon attempt.

Since Chef Failatu began the cook-a-thon attempt on Monday, January 1, she has received massive support from Ghanaians, including personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Chief of Staff.

Chef Failatu broke down in uncontrollable tears when Akosua Frema Osei-Opare arrived to encourage her.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video of Chef Failatu's meltdown

Reactions trailed a post by Ghanafuonsem on Instagram. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Raf_gents_wear reacted:

Awwww.

Airquah__adepa indicated:

Her assistant chef deserves some accolades.

Abubakarikhadi asked:

Who else is cutting onions? Very emotional .

Gadelle_nyarkmen said:

it is well.

Afia said:

Don't cry .

Soldiers thrill fans of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at cook-a-thon venue

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her bid to break the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

Wedding photos of Chef Failatu Razak and her hubby

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful pre-wedding and wedding pictures of Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her husband surfaced online amid her Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt.

Facebook user Laa Bang Paha posted the pre-wedding photos, while Shaharan Suhuyini shared the couple's actual wedding snap on his Facebook page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh