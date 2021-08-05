A 55-year-old man has been massively rewarded with Ghc1.4 million for returning a diamond engagement ring worth Ghc24,000

Billy said his initial intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself, but on second thought, decided to do the right thing

The grateful couple helped raise funds for Billy as their way of thanking him for his kind act

A 55-year-old man, Billy Ray Harri, who used to ask for money by the roadside one day happened to come across a diamond ring worth Ghc24,000 but decided to return it to the rightful owner and was massively rewarded in the end.

According to a publication by Today.com, Billy, who was previously homeless, received some coins from a passer-by who happened to have an engagement ring on.

The ring according to the publication, accidentally dropped in the cup Billy was holding.

Realising what the lady had left in his cup, Billy's first intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself.

He got the ring appraised for a whooping Ghc24,000.

Choosing good over evil

On second thought, the elderly man decided to find the whereabouts of the ring owner and return it.

Upon finding her location and handing over the ring, the lady along with her partner was impressed with Billy's act of kindness and decided to reward him in return.

The pay off

The couple started a fund to help raise money for the man.

"We set the goal for Ghc6,000", they told Today but they ended up raising over Ghc1.4 million for Billy.

The couple expressed their appreciation to Billy and handed the money over to him.

In another act of kindness reported by YEN.com.gh, a homeless man, Sean Currey, never knew his life would change suddenly when he returned the wallet of a grandmother he found when he was searching for food in the trash.

The wallet full of cash also contained some credit cards. The owner was identified as Evelyn Topper, an 80-year-old woman living in California, Understanding Compassion reports.

Evelyn said she had searched everywhere for it, not knowing that she dropped it while taking her 12-year-old granddaughter to school.

Despite being hungry and without shelter, Sean returned the wallet. In reaction, Evelyn said that anybody in Sean’s position would use the money to better their life.

