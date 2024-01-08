Faila Abdul Razak's ongoing attempt to break the longest cooking marathon has unearthed a lot of super fans

A young man has announced his intention to cycle from Ashaiman to Tamale in support of the Ghanaian chef

His goal has earned the attention of many Ghanaian netizens who are following his journey keenly

On January 1, 2023, Ghanaian chef and restaurant owner, Faila Abdul Razak began her official Guinness World Record attempt of the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Her attempt has garnered significant traction from Ghanaians as numerous fans and top personalities continue to throng Tamale's Modern City Hotel where the attempt has been staged.

A cyclist fan of the Ghanaian chef has announced his intentions to support her in an unusual way that has gotten netizens talking.

Cyclist begins journey from Ashaiman to Tamale photo source: Twitter/Wbabamu

Cyclist begins unbelievable journey to support Faila's cook-a-thon

According to Zakari the cyclist, his plan is to move from Ashaiman to Tamale on his bike to support Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

The distance between the two destinations is 601.8 kilometres and takes about 12 hours when travelling by bus.

Spotting a T-shirt with Faila's photo printed on it, the biker is believed to have begun his unbelievable journey.

Updates about his journey are scanty, however, a video of him repairing his bike after a puncture while on the road has popped up online.

Netizens react to the cyclist's herculean task

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Zakari's journey.

@lasukeke said:

It a 4days journey he can,some friends bi has done it b4 --4 men and 1 female

@Okai_Eben wrote:

Won’t she be done cooking before his arrival, all the same best of luck to him as he attempts to break or set another record.

@NiiKommeyyy added:

By the time he go reach na he get Grealish ein feet some

Faila achieves target, sets eyes on new Guinness World record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Faila Abdul Razak's remarkable milestone having unofficially surpassed the current cookathon record of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Ghanaian chef who has now set her eyes on a new personal record of 240 hours is now on her 7th day.

