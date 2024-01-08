An enthusiastic supporter of Failatu Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon , who gained attention for his unwavering dedication, has received a brand-new iPhone from an anonymous admirer

A devoted supporter of Failatu Abdul Razak's extraordinary cook-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt has received a heartwarming surprise from an anonymous benefactor impressed by his unwavering commitment.

Throughout the record-breaking event, where Failatu aims to achieve the longest continuous cooking time, images of the unidentified man have circulated, showcasing his exceptional dedication as he stays at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where the event is taking place.

The man, known for his energetic presence, has become the symbol of enthusiasm and support for Failatu's cooking marathon.

A collage of the loyal supporter after he received his phone and him on his mat at the cookathon venue in Tamale

In recognition of his remarkable dedication, an anonymous individual showed appreciation by presenting the devoted supporter with a brand-new iPhone.

The kind gesture was orchestrated by a well-wishing individual who shared the news on social media. The anonymous donor was impressed by the man's tireless energy, as he has been staying at the venue day and night, dancing and supporting Failatu throughout the cook-a-thon.

A tweet conveying the news read, "This guy sleeps at the venue, full of energy, dancing. He has even lost his voice at the moment… A good Samaritan asked me to deliver this iPhone to him."

Failatu Abdul-Razak is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, starting on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Ghana.

Originally scheduled to end on January 5, she has adjusted her plans to approach 200 hours. As of publishing this story, she had cooked for over 180 hours.

Meanwhile, a dedicated cyclist fan of Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on an extraordinary journey from Ashaiman to Tamale, covering a distance of 601.8 kilometres, to support her cook-a-thon.

The cyclist, Zakari, was spotted wearing a T-shirt featuring Faila's photo and expressed his commitment to the unusual journey.

Despite limited updates, a video showed Zakari repairing his bike after a puncture while on the road.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Faila Abdul Razak's remarkable milestone, unofficially surpassing the current cookathon record of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Ghanaian chef, who has now set her eyes on a new personal record of 240 hours, is now on her 7th day.

