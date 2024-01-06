Ghanaians have basked in the over 110-hour cooking milestone of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak on social media

It comes after the culinary artist surpassed Nigeria's Hilda Baci's previous record of 93 hours and 11 minutes

Many celebrated her trailblazing milestone as many took to the online platform X to share compliments

Ghanaians on X, formerly known as Twitter, have lavished Chef Failatu Abdul Razak with praises for successfully cooking for over five consecutive days.

On the eve of the New Year 2024, Chef Faila began her Guinness World Record attempt for a person's most prolonged cooking hours.

Ghanaians hail Chef Failatu Razak after she surpassed Nigeria's Hilda Baci's 93-hour cook-a-thon record. Photo credit: @NdcVictory/@SKIES_NATIONS.

Her initial plan was to cook for 120 hours to surpass the current cook-a-thon record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 54 minutes.

However, reports claim Chef Failatu will attempt to cook for 200 hours due to reports that a Ugandan chef had also completed a 144-hour cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Failatu has done over 119 hours without displaying signs of fatigue, surpassing Hilda Baci's previous record of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Many online users have taken to the micro-blogging site to praise the Ghanaian culinary artist for beating her Nigerian counterpart Nigeria.

@nana_amatiwaah1 said:

Hilda Baci at 20hours vrs Faila at 96 hours.

@milito177 commented:

Ghana will always lead #FAILACOOKATHON. Hilda Baci at 20 hours, Faila at 96 hours.

@socialtrends_tv commented:

Hilda Baci should have waited to learn from Faila, now her record is missing Faila is still cooking and never getting tired.

@BenopaOnyx1 reacted:

Choose between Faila for Ghana and Hilda Baci for Naija.

@Kojolarry01 claimed:

The foods Faila has done are actually more attractive than Hilda Baci’s own. I am not even gonna lie.

