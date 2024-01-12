A creative Tamale-based artist named De Marl Ya has drawn Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul-Razak

The artwork of the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon star emerged during her 10-day cooking marathon attempt

Since surfacing on social media, netizens have taken to the comments area to share diverse thoughts

Tamale-based artiste De Marl Ya, born Mustapha Mohammed, has creatively drawn one of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak's pictures.

De Marl Ya was captured while adding finishing touches to the drawing of the Guinness World Records (GWR) cook-a-thon star.

Tamale artist draws GWR cook-a-thon star Chef Faila Abdul-Razak. Photo credit: @Northernghana.

Source: Twitter

The artwork showed Chef Faila looking straight into the camera with folded arms. She donned an attire with long sleeves and rocked long black braids.

In the original image, Chef Faila posed for the lens with wooden spoons in her left hand in a kitchen ambience. The artist, however, failed to capture her environment.

More than 7,000 people had seen the art piece at the time of this publication.

See the post below:

How peeps reacted to the artwork

Netizens who took to the comments shared diverse opinions. Read the remarks here.

@DusiKofi115317 commented:

Great work.

@Just_VikThor said:

@Virgin_OB, our man en time come oo.

@ThingsEbi posted:

I will give him ⅒.

Chef Faila recalls crippling experience before cook-a-thon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila recounted a crippling experience on the night she arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to kick off her GWR cook-a-thon adventure.

During a press conference after the nearly 10-day cooking marathon, she recounted a near-paralysing experience, which took the Grace of God and her medical team to revive her.

Chef Faila described the encounter as terrible because it left her motionless and her team confused.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak cries as chief of staff supports her cook-a-thon attempt

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was emotional when Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare showed up at her cook-a-thon to support her.

The culinary artist has unofficially broken the current Guinness World Record for the most prolonged cooking by an individual, a feat held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 54 minutes.

She completed her cook-a-thon attempt after cooking for 227 hours, also surpassing Nigerian Hilda Baci's 93-hour and 11-minute record.

