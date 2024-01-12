A level 300 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student has reportedly passed away

The cause of Doreen Koomson's unexpected death is yet to be made public, but her death has caused heartbreak

Friends and loved ones mourned her demise after @watsuptek announced her death on social media

Doreen Koomson, a level 300 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, has reportedly passed away.

The news of her unexpected demise comes not long after final-year KNUST student Epiphany Asare was confirmed dead.

Level 300 KNUST student Doreen Koomson reported dead. Photo credit: @watsuptek.

Source: Twitter

The causes of the sudden death of both learners are yet to be made public.

''SAD NEWS. Madam Doreen Koomson, a level 300 Business administration student, passes away,'' @watsuptek posted on X without much details.

Peeps mourn Doreen Koomson

Netizens expressed sorrow over the death of the deceased KNUST student in the comments.

@quarcoo_de24553 posted:

What is happening, Chale if not 400 students then 300 students hmmm.

@damoah_sarafina indicated:

Awww, this is so unfortunate.

@lawyer_drake said:

Oh, my goodness. May she rest in peace.

@Khin_khel commented:

We pray it goes well for us all. RIP Doreen.

@SLymesis009 commented:

RIP, course mate.

@Khin_khel reacted:

Ooh chale, this year came with sadness.

@JackBeeGh1 posted:

My condolences to the bereaved family.

@maame_ama6 commented:

May her soul rest in peace.

John Dumelo's meltdown

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Family members and loved ones surrounded Dumelo, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim.

Ibrahim Mahama mourns with John Dumelo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the pre-burial church service of actor John Dumelo's mum.

The Engineers and Planners founder arrived at the service in the company of loved ones before John Dumelo approached to welcome him at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh