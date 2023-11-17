Joshua Kamal confidently quit his job at the bank to enrol at the University of Ghana Medical School in 2019

Determined to achieve his dream, he defeated mountains of odds to become a certified doctor in 2023

After realising his ambition, the young man has inspired many people on social media with his academic journey and achievement

After quitting his job at the bank to enrol at the University of Ghana Medical School, Joshua Kamal has finally achieved his aspiration of becoming a doctor.

He embarked on the academic journey in 2019, putting other dreams on the back burner to pursue a career in the medical field.

After quitting his banking job for medical school in 2019, man graduates from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @jydejoshua.

In a post on X, he admits that entering medical school was tough, as he had been away from his books for a long while.

"I quit my bank job in January to follow my dream of becoming a medical doctor; a lot of people thought I was delusional.

"[The] entrance exam was the hardest I've had to study. Not just because of MEDICAL SCHOOL, I've also not been a student for a while now. 1ST APRIL 2019- I'm in," he said.

Years after undertaking the brave journey, he's made commendable strides at the medical school.

"15th November 2023! I'm done; I've bagged the MBChB. I read this tweet, and it took me right back into 2019: the anxiety, the stress, the internal chaos, the hmmmmm. Look at the work of God in my life, Dr Joshua Kamal," he updated his followers on X.

@___Eclampsia replied:

There's a Graduate Entry Medical Program (GEMP), which is 4 years, but you can only enter with a first degree from any health-related program ( nursing, midwifery, medical lab).

