Ghanaian lady living in the UK, Abena Serwaa, has expressed her discontent with life abroad, revealing a desire to return to Ghana if she had £30,000.

Serwaa disclosed that her brother sponsored her trip, helping her integrate into the UK system and find employment.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Serwaa said though she has stayed in the UK for three years, she is not happy there.

Abena Serwa speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

She cited the lack of social life in the UK, where citizens always rushed to work and detailed a challenging job experience that led her to contemplate a permanent return to Ghana.

Initially, Serwaa said she had no plans to go abroad, but her brother facilitated the trip, assisting her in adapting to the new environment and securing employment. Despite the support, Serwaa expressed dissatisfaction with her life in the UK, particularly highlighting the demanding work schedule and the absence of a vibrant social life.

Recounting her challenging job experience, Serwaa described working 18 hours a day for seven days, involving laborious tasks such as washing plates for extended periods. The intensity of her work led to a health emergency, requiring an ambulance to be called.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, Serwaa revealed her desire to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

In response to questions about saving a substantial amount, Serwaa acknowledged the difficulty, suggesting that saving faster might require extreme measures like self-imposed starvation.

Watch the video interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh