A video of the advice a UCC graduate has given first-year students of the university has caused a stir online

This comes after she admonished them not to be poised on getting a first-class or second-class upper

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the statement made by the lady

A young lady who recently completed the University of Cape Coast(UCC) has triggered reactions online after a video of her advising first-year students went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady, who was in a jubilant mood, said four years as a UCC student comes with challenges.

"Some of the quiz questions, you can search for them online and still will not find the answers".

She concluded by advising first-year students not to be fixated on getting a first-class or second-class upper

"Just do what you can, it's not necessary to get first class or second upper, at the end of the day, we will all wear the gown," she said with a bright smile.

Ghanaians react to the advice by the lady

Netizens who thronged the comments expressed astonishment over the remarks of the pretty graduate.

afi1_aba commented:

Am sure she did Ghanaian Language

malik faisal wrote:

Just do what you can? I can only imagine her class.

The Scorpion King stated:

u people dey give us pressure too much

user1005434615833

Is it overhyped or what charleyyy some schools dey ooo

user73459884obuobi wrote:

Na hwn ba nie

UCC fresher fumes as he writes quiz on 1st day at lectures

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) expressed displeasure after being quizzed for his assessment of lectures at UCC.

He said his lecturer, who arrived thirty minutes late after introducing herself and making a few remarks, opted to conduct a quiz.

Quizzed by the interviewer on the marks he would likely get, the young man responded, saying he was targeting two out of twenty.

