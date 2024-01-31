Fast-rising media personality and actor Godwin Namboh has become the latest addition to the Media General family

TV3 Ghana shared images on their Instagram page to welcome the former MX24 TV presenter

Ghanaians also wished him well on his new journey at TV3

Media personality Godwin Namboh is celebrating a new achievement in his life. He has joined Media General's TV3, and fans could not hide their happiness for him.

Media personality Godwin Namboh shares beautiful photos as he joins Media General.

He shared the photos on his Instagram page to announce the good news to the public.

He captioned the post:

1 Chron 29:12. Thank you, @tv3_ghana

Godwin previously worked as a presenter at DGN, a fast-rising media company, and then later moved to MX24 TV.

TV3 announced that he'd be hosting a brand new show called The Afternoon Show with Anita Akuffo.

TV3's new staff

TV3 seems to be on a poaching spree in recent times. In 2019, popular media star Berla Mundi joined TV3 in a move that surprised many people.

Cookie Tee, another media personality, also joined TV3 from GH One TV in 2020. Anita Akuffo, Naa Ashorkor, and Roland Walker have all moved to TV3.

Brief biography of Godwin Namboh

Born on August 1, 1989, Godwin Namboh is the only of his parents, Emmanuel and Charlotte Namboh.

Godwin attended the Salvation Army Junior High School (Mamprobi) for his foundational education before continuing on to Wesley Grammar High School (Dansoman). He pursued a degree in Theatre Arts at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon, where he focused on radio, television, film, and video production, driven by his talent and enthusiasm for broadcasting and showbiz.

Ghanaians wish Godwin Namboh well

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. Many people congratulated him on his achievement. See some comments below.

edmalawer said:

When I say I am happy for you, you have no idea! You deserve this and more! Congratulations babyy!❤️

yaabitha said:

Congrats Godwin! All the best in your future endeavors

chiderahdavid said:

Ayeeeee congratulations Godwin this year’s transfer window is looking scary

