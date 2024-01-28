A final-year human resources (HR) leader of the KNUST School of Business (KSB) has financed the fees of 11 needy students

Emmanuel Jason Asare paid GH¢20,000.00 for their 2023/2024 academic year, including arrears

The gesture, highlighted on the X page of Voice of KNUST, had netizens praising the kind-hearted benefactor

Emmanuel Jason Asare, a final year human resources (HR) student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Business (KSB), has touched lives.

He paid the academic fees of 11 needy students of the university for their 2023/2024 academic year, amounting to GH¢20,000.

Per Voice of KNUST, the said amount includes arrears for some of the beneficiaries in previous academic years.

"According to Jason, he gave out this support to help some of the students who were confronted with financial difficulties to have the free mind to focus on their academic work," Voice of KNUST said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Read the full post below:

Netizens commend Emmanuel Jason Asare

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments under the post by Voice of KNUST.

@dhokabeatz said:

Give me his number. Let me thank him for them.

@AmofaBryt commented:

God bless you. A true disciple.

@Retweetayo99 reacted:

Wow, that's a good gesture from him.

@ladukekumi posted:

U have done well by doing this for needy people. Be Blessed beyond measure.

@tweeter_nurse suggested:

They shouldn't give him a bachelor's degree but rather a master's degree upon completion. This is a dumbfounding promotion. May God bless him.

@PascalPoanlab commented:

May God bless him with millions.

@ignaden said:

Jason is the richest, calm boy I know.

@profcosby2022 posted:

Wow, congrats. Bro, the Lord Bless you.

@sarpongb00 commented:

God bless you, son.

@dontphokus posted:

He’s done very good. God go bless am.

Ibrahim Mahama pays GH¢80,000 for young man's surgery

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama paid GH¢80,000 to fund the surgery of a young man with a rare medical condition.

The Ghanaian businessman and billionaire stepped forward to ease Bismark's predicament following an appeal for help by the philanthropist and owner of Bones Man TV, Clinton Yeboah.

Bismark can now sigh relief thanks to the kind-hearted business founder.

