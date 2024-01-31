The marital status of Dr Grace Boadu before her untimely demise has become a subject of interest on social media

The interest follows a statement by one of the uncles of the late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal that she was never married and had no child

A video has popped up, after the uncle's disclosure, showing Dr Boadu being gifted a Benz car by a man described as her husband

The shocking death of Dr Grace Boadu, a renowned herbal medicine practitioner, continues to bring more intrigue and speculations about her life.

The latest to come up about the late Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO is her marital status before she passed on.

Following the death of Dr Boadu on Monday, January 29, 2023, one of her uncles disclosed in an interview that the deceased had no child and was not married.

Dr Grace Boadu received a car gift from her 'husband' in 2021 Photo source: @gracegiftherbal

Source: Youtube

Not long after her uncle's revelations, a video from 2021 has resurfaced online deepening confusion around Dr Boadu's status.

The old clip shows a man identified as Dr Boadu's husband presenting her with a Mercedes Benz car. It was her birthday celebration, and the car was the man's gift to her.

In the video originally shared on Grace Gift Herbal Clinic's YouTube page, the man explained that he was giving her the gift in appreciation for all the things she has done for him within the 15 years they have been together. He further declared his undying love and commitment to Dr Boadu.

Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, Dr Boadu, who was almost dropping tears, attempted to kneel before her man, but he stopped her.

The video and Boadu's uncle's contradictory claim have only deepened speculation on social media over whether she divorced her husband before passing or if they were lifelong partners who never officially got wed.

Junior doctor confirms Dr Grace Boadu fell in her bathroom

Meanwhile, the initial reports that Dr Boadu slipped and fell in her bathroom while no one was around to help her. has been confirmed.

According to a junior doctor at Grace Gift Hospital, he found her lying on the ground without her clothes on at her residence in Accra.

The doctor added that Dr Boadu had only returned from a two-week trip to South Africa the previous night, so they had thought she was tired and needed some rest. But when it was taking too long to hear from her, he had to climb the back of her room with a ladder, where he discovered her lying unconscious.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh