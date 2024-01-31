A video of the late Dr Grace Boadu responding to a question about her marriage has resurfaced on social media

The founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic revealed she had known her husband for 16 years

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions of the disclosure Dr Grace Boadu made before her death

An old video of the late Dr Grace Boadu responding to a question about her personal life has caused a stir on social media.

The founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, who was speaking in an interview with Ghanaian actress and media personality Emelia Brobbey, responded in the affirmative after being asked if she was married.

Old video of Dr Grace Boadu speaking on her marriage trends. Photo credit:@gracegiftherbalclinic/TikTok @Dompeace TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

Delving into details, Dr Grace Boadu revealed she and her husband had been together for 16 years, adding that marriage was good.

With a bright smile, she told Emelia Brobbey that her husband was the one who supported her through school and even praised him for being with her through thick and thin.

The video, which was sighted on the TikTok page of @bra_fycco, has garnered over 12,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section consoled the grieving family, whereas others also expressed astonishment over the news that Dr Grace Boadu was married.

Stella_Gray wrote:

aaaah but her brother said she has no husband and child

truth commented:

Abel Nartey was not her husband. She was using her money to take him from his wife and 3 kids. All that she was saying was more of an attack than truth. So her family is right.

PearlOwusu reacted:

And one man bi said he’s not married with no child..Eeii people can talk

wini tv

I think this lady has been living a lie,she knows ghanaians that they would not accept her so she has to make a story for ghanaians,

Dr Grace Boadu's cause of death revealed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that information shared in a Ghpage video suggests that the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO slipped and fell in her bathroom.

According to the narration, Dr Boadu was home alone when the slip happened and thus could not get help on time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh