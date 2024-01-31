A senior doctor of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic narrated the events leading to the death of the clinic's CEO, Dr. Grace Boadu

The doctor found Dr Boadu, who arrived from South Africa on January 28, 2024, lifeless on the floor when he went to check on her following unanswered calls

Despite efforts to break the door and rush her to the hospital, Dr Boadu was declared dead upon arrival at the Police Hospital

A doctor at the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic has narrated what happened before the death of the facility’s chief executive officer, Dr Grace Boadu.

According to a Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the doctor who spoke to him is one of the top medical workers at the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

In a video, the doctor gave an account of what he knows about the demise of the owner of the renowned herbal facility.

According to the senior doctor, he saw Dr Grace Boadu lying on the floor face down. Photo credit: @gracegiftherbal

Source: Instagram

Senior doctor gives a complete account of what happened

According to the doctor, she came from South Africa on January 28, 2024, and called him to send her money so she could pay her transportation fare when she got home. He sent a nurse to give her some money.

“She later said she was hungry, so I bought tuo zaafi, and they took it to her. Then they said she was asleep. So I told them to keep the food for when she wakes up. Her door was locked from inside the room.”

The doctor said he tried reaching Dr Grace Boadu several times after he closed from work, but his calls went unanswered. So he went to her house to check up on his boss.

“I kept knocking on her door, but there was no response. So I called her family in Kumasi to tell them what was happening, and they asked me not to worry since she does that often. So I went home.”

“The next morning I passed by the house again to see if she was up but she was not. So I requested for a ladder to see what was happening. When I got up the ladder, I realised that she was not on the bed. So I used a pipe to push the washroom door and saw doctor lying on the floor naked.”

The doctor and some others in the house at the time reported the incident to the police, who, upon arriving, ruled out the possibility of murder since the key was inside the room. They were asked to break the door so they could take her to the hospital. They rushed her to the police hospital, but she was dead before they arrived at the hospital.

Dr Grace Boadu's poisoning ordeal resurfaces in video

Meanwhile, some details have surfaced about a previous poisoning incident involving Dr Grace Boadu, a nurse who became a herbal medicine practitioner.

In a video that has resurfaced online, Dr Boadu revealed that she unknowingly carried poison in her body for over three years until a surprising discovery at Dubai airport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh