Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend, Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi, has broken his silence following her untimely death

Prophet Gyamfi, also known as Bible Nokwarefo, was prevented from entering Dr Boadu's family when he attempted to sympathise with them

In an interview, Prophet Gyamfi narrated his side of the story, noting that he was holding on to some revelations and details

Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi, the boyfriend of the late Dr Grace Boadu, has spoken after the deceased's family 'barred' him from their house.

Dr Boadu, CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024. She is reported to have slipped and fell in her bathroom.

Following the news of her death, the family gathered at the family house at Asuofoa Asaamang near Kumasi to make arrangements for her funeral.

Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend, Bible Nokwarefo, has spoken on her death

Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend sacked from her family house

Prophet Gyamfi, also known as Bible Nokwarefo, travelled with a group of people to greet the family.

But in a video that has surfaced online, the family prevented the prophet and his entourage from entering their house.

According to the narrator, the family refused to disclose their reasons for barring the 'man of God' from participating in the mourning.

Dr Grace Boadu's pastor boyfriend breaks silence on her death and her family's treatment

In an interview with Kessben FM after the unfortunate incident, Prophet Gyamfi indicated that the incident at the family house had been exaggerated.

According to him, when he got there, a sister of the deceased told him the family was not receiving visitors until Dr Boadu's madam returned from abroad.

After receiving that message, he went straight to his car. Unknown to him, the family had bloggers on stand-by, who filmed the scene to make it look like a big deal.

Going further, Bible Nokwarefo stated that, as someone who dated Dr Boadu for two years, there is a lot of information about her family, but he is only reserved about it. He added that he may have to divulge certain things if things do not change going forward.

Old video of Dr Grace Boadu heavily pregnant stirs confusion

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Dr Grace Boadu was once heavily pregnant with a big baby bump.

A video showing different shades of Dr Boadu flaunting her baby bump as a proud pregnant woman resurfaced.

The video came on the back of claims by a supposed uncle of the deceased that she never had a child.

