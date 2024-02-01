Celebrated actor, Ras Nene has in a recent video spoken on the kindness of the late doctor Dr Grace Boadu

He said that the late doctor was very kind to him during the genesis of his YouTube career and she was always ready to help in any way possible

Dr Grace Boadu founded the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital & Laboratory Services in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

The sudden passing of the renowned herbal medicine practitioner Dr Grace Boadu still has many in disbelieve.

Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, known by many as Ras Nene, has, in a recent video, expressed his utter shock and disbelief over the passing of Dr Grace Boadu.

According to the actor, Dr Grace was very kind to him during the genesis of his YouTube career, and he will truly miss her.

Ras Nene gives an account of the late Dr Grace Boadu

In a video uploaded to social media, Ras Nene gave an account of how he met Dr Grace and how she had been helpful to his very successful career. He said that in the early days of his YouTube career, he set up to shoot in front of a house. He said that as they were filming, a lady came out and told them to wrap up and leave because the house owner would not be pleased to come and find them shooting without permission. As they were about to pack and go, Dr Grace, who was on her balcony, told them not to stop but to continue shooting; he recounted that she even offered her hospital as a location for their shoot.

When I started making short videos, I went to shoot in front of a house. While shooting, a lady asked me to leave because if the house's owner came to see me shooting, she would not be happy. All this while she was watching us from her balcony and permitted us to continue shooting. As we were shooting she offered her hospital as another location we could use if we were interested. She was very good to us.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians reacted to Ras Nene's video

Many people who commented on the video acknowledged Dr Grace's kind heart. Below are thoughts from his fans:

@paulineboachie said:

Beautiful soul may her soul RIP

@user9615380146869 said:

Such is life... fare well madam

@Maame Akua said:

Oh such a nice woman

@dogyDad said:

Mama Grace got a golden heart

Doctor confirms Dr Grace Boadu fell in her bathroom

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Boadu slipped and fell in her bathroom while no one was around to help her.

According to a junior doctor at Grace Gift Hospital, he found her lying on the ground without her clothes on at her residence in Accra.

The junior doctor added that Dr Boadu had only returned from a two-week trip to South Africa the previous night, so they had thought she was tired and needed some rest.

