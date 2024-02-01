The late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, Dr Grace Boadu, was once heavily pregnant with a big baby bump

A video showing different shades of Dr Boadu flaunting her baby bump as a proud pregnant woman has emerged online

The video comes on the back of claims by a supposed uncle of the deceased that she never had a child

The death of Dr Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, has been shrouded in conflicting accounts around her personal affairs.

Dr Boadu, who passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, was initially reported not to have had a child.

In an interview a day after the news broke, a man claiming to be the deceased's uncle disclosed that she was unmarried and had no child.

Dr Grace Boadu was once heavily pregnant

But a video has popped up calling into question the claim by Dr Boadu's supposed uncle. The latest clip shows her heavily pregnant with a big baby bump.

A compilation of different videos, the unearthed footage had the Grace Gift Herbal CEO proudly displaying her baby bump to social media followers in different outfits.

A part of the video also showed her seemingly admitted to the hospital, an indication that she was going to deliver.

From all indications, Dr Boadu carried at least one child during her lifetime.

Ghanaians react to baby bump video of Dr Grace Boadu

It is not known what happened to her pregnancy or when it was conceived, but the video is quickly going viral online.

As the public mourns Boadu's untimely passing, the conflicting information has stirred debate on social media. Many are wondering what might have happened to the child.

afia___amponsah1 said:

I’m confused koraa so why did his brother abi uncle say she wasn’t married nd didn’t have a child

lindaamoah24 said:

What happened to the bump, and where is the baby?

gloriaowusu967 said:

Nti ne uncle no paa na )p3 akyer3 s3n.......is she truly her uncle cos eiii boie

dorothyasare58 said:

Maybe the child didn’t survive because it truly the child did survive why would the family say she doesn’t have a child nor a husband

Dr Grace Boadu's 'boyfriend' sacked from her family house

Meanwhile, the latest is that the deceased ended her previous relationship with the man who bought her a car in 2021. She was engaged to Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi, a Kumasi-based pastor.

But there was big drama as Prophet Gyamfi, also known as Akoapa Nokwafo, attempted to sympathize with the family at the family house at Asuofua Asamang.

In a video that has surfaced online, the family prevented the prophet and his entourage from entering their house.

