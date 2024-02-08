Chef Faila has left many people in awe after sharing a video of her daughter on TikTok

The Ghanaian chef was spotted playing with her daughter in public as they sang a popular kids' song

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised Chef Faila for spending time with her daughter

Popular Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak has earned the admiration of many after a video of her playing with her little daughter went viral.

The video, which was posted on her TikTok page, showed the moment when Chef Faila was spotted with her little daughter in front of a car singing a popular kids song.

As if she was auditioning for a reality show, Chef Faila's daughter, Abrafi, who wore a bright smile, led the chorus as she sang with energy and ease, making it evident that she was familiar with the lyrics of the song.

Chef Faila rose to fame after she embarked on a ten-day cooking marathon, hoping to break the world record for the longest cooking time set by an individual.

The adorable 48-second video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised Chef Faila for spending time with her daughter.

wafaa@4554 commented:

unless you see the way her siblings are enjoying the video is the Abriefi for me?

000000000 indicated:

so must they clap wen they are singing this song? my little boy de same

Abdul Haq indicated:

My Abrefi is really smart, intelligent and her confidence keeps getting me woow…But I’m not surprised…A product of a Captain and an Executive Chef…I don’t expect less than a genius

Susu Beby wrote:

like Mom, like baby

Chef Faila cries on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila Abdul Razak shed tears on live TV as she opened up about the motivation behind her recent Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Faila Abdul Razak broke down into tears during an interview with Cookietee on TV3's New Day as she thanked Ghanaians for the support they gave her.

While in tears, Chef Faila further stated that the attempt was to look out for the brothers and sisters she did not get in her own family.

