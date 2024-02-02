Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, known as Abeiku Santana, often faces social media mockery on February 2 when multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his birthday

Despite often celebrates his birthday in Ghana and, Abeiku Santana's coordination responsibilities always leave many trolling him on social media

Abeiku Santana expressed relief that his boss travelled this year, avoiding potential trolling, and thanked Osei Kwame Despite for the decision

Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey is often in the news on February 2, when multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his birthday.

The drive-time host of Okay FM, Abeiku Santana, is often trolled on social media after his boss' birthday because many claim his boss often snubs him but he always keeps pushing to be acknowledged by Despite.

However, to mark his 62nd birthday, Osei Kwame Despite has travelled outside Ghana with his bosom friend Ofori Sarpong.

A collage of media personality Abeiku Santana and millionaire Osei Kwame Despite Photo credit: @Abeikusantana (Facebook) & @_kennedyosei

During his on-air programme on Thursday, February 1, 2023, Abeiku Santana said he was happy his boss had travelled abroad since no one could mock him this year.

“You want me to trend tomorrow (Friday, February 2, 2024) but by God’s grace there is nothing happening. I don’t know why I have to trend on this day but some enemies are waiting to see me coordinate Despite’s birthday party so they can troll me. Some say because of poverty I belittle myself for them. I’m very grateful to Despite for travelling this year on his birthday, so my enemies can’t say anything.”

It is not yet known where Despite has travelled to, but images his first son Kennedy Osei shared to celebrate him showed him and his closest friend having a good time outside Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, one of Despite's sons, Saahene Osei, expressed admiration for his father, referring to him as his "favourite superhero" in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

Saahene shared a picture featuring his brother Kennedy Osei and the twins playing with their affluent grandfather to mark the occasion.

He wished his father well, just like his brother, Kenedy Osei.

In another story, Saahene Osei shared a photo on Instagram featuring his gym bag and favourite perfume, Salvatore Ferragamo Uomo Signature ED.

The post highlighted Saahene's fashion sense and showcased his packed beach shorts, hat, and white apparel.

Known for their fashionable looks, Saahene Osei and other wealthy heirs of Dr. Osei Kwame often share glimpses of their stylish lifestyles on social media.

