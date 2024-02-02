Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown joined many in celebrating businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite on her social media page

In the touching message she wrote, she wished him a happy birthday and bestowed God's blessings on his life

Many others admired her maturity in wishing her former boss, while others joined her

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown penned down a touching message to celebrate the 62nd birthday of her former boss and Ghanaian business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

McBrown celebrates Despite with a social media post

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown could not hold back her excitement as she took to her Instagram page to celebrate the CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

She shared a carousel post that had two pictures of the wealthy Ghanaian businessman.

In the caption of the post, Mrs McBrown Mensah wished Despite a happy birthday and showered him with God's blessings. She wrote:

Wofa Happy birthday to you I pray for a long life, good health, and more wisdom. God Bless You #Brimm

Below is a post Nana Ama McBrown made celebrating Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his 62nd birthday.

Ghanaians joined Nana Ama McBrown in celebrating Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Many people joined Nana Ama McBrown in celebrating Dr Osei Kwame Despite as they wrote their birthday wishes in the comments. Others also admired how mature The Empress was for wishing her former boss.

Below are some of the sweet words many left in the comments:

patriciaanakwah said:

Glorious blessed birthday

fantasticbossgh_1 said:

AMEN. Happy Earthstrong Daddy. More wins

sinamb2 said:

Bless his soul for his kindness towards orphans

wadoskighana said:

Happy Birthday

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Happy glorious birthday Living Legend Age gracefully ❤

