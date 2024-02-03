Renowned religious figure Bishop Bonegas disclosed his residence in a luxurious 20-bedroom mansion in Greater Accra

Famous man of God, Bishop Bonegas, has revealed that he resides in a plush mansion in the Greater Accra region.

He said the mansion he lives in is one of the many properties he owns in Ghana’s capital city and other regions in the country.

In an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Bishop Bonegas said he sleeps in a 20-bedroom mansion with his family and security.

Bishop Bonegas is the General Overseer of Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry Photo credit: @great.bishop.dr.bonegas.

He added that aside from the 50 plots of land his church sits on, he owns eight plots, costing him about $ 2 million.

The famous man of God said he has been blessed to the point where he travels to the USA at least four times a year and countless times to other countries globally.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments to the video shared by Zionfelix. Read them below:

@faustineavorka said:

Most of this people should learn from Dr Grace's life...she left with nothing, wether you sleep in a 50 bedroom apartment...the question is how pure is your heart?

@ampofowaa1 wrote:

And some of your members have no where to sleep .... Hmmmm African pastors paa di33.

@kwame_dominik said:

What happened to build your treasures in Heaven

@adodo_dee wrote:

What about your members?

@nanakofibretuo said:

Tell him to carry all of it with him when he dies!

Prophet Bonegas explains why some pastors charge for consultation

Bishop Daniel Kissi Bonegas, leader of Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, explained why some pastors charge for consultation and related services.

He disclosed that he was paying GHc280,000 monthly for preaching on air at the time. At the same time, other TV stations charged him GHc30,000 weekly for program broadcasts.

Addressing rumours of his death, he revealed a past illness but assured he was in good health.

