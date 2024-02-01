Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has claimed in a video that he visited Heaven and spent one hour and 45 minutes

According to him, an angel showed him around and introduced him to one of his mentors, who had passed away years ago

The narration by the revered 'man of God' has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International, says he has visited Heaven before.

The renowned 'man of God' claimed during a sermon that his spirit was once lifted to Heaven, spending an hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes) up there.

Duncan-Williams claims to have met his mentor in Heaven

According to him, he was welcomed by an angel who showed him around many beautiful places, including a mountain where its grass shined like diamonds.

“When I went to Heaven… I went to Heaven for 1 hour 45 minutes, I was taken out of my body to Heaven for 1 hour 45 minutes and I saw some very interesting things…An angel took to me a high mountain [and] the grass was like diamond…” he said.

Duncan-Williams further stated that the angel asked him if he knew anybody from the people he saw. He mentioned Elder Sackey, one of his mentors, during his Pentecost days.

"He [Elder Sackey] drove on that beautiful grass and came to see me and he mentioned my first name and I said, Papa and he gave me a pass to go back to my body and he was driving a beautiful white car," he said.

He narrated his encounter to encourage his congregants to avail themselves of such experiences by following the Holy Spirit's instructions.

Duncan-Williams' claim of visiting Heaven sparks reactions

It is not known when and where the dance-loving preacher was preaching, as he had a woman translating his sermon into French, but the video has sparked debate among a section of social media users. While some believed him, others thought otherwise.

iam_snapdek said:

So what happens if you overspeed in heaven or your car gets an accident in heaven and you die again in heaven? Eiii there are a lot of questions moving in my head oh

joh_nas1 said:

Eiiii. Lemme keep mute before dem attackers come after me for blasphemy. Boi wok)) heaven.

themanbrightalexander said:

He's talking about out of body experience (astra projection). It happens to people who have attain certain level of spirituality... it's an amazing experience though ... it even happened to Paul in 2 Corinthians 12....... it's amazing

Archbishop Duncan Williams' son speaks up after rehab

Meanwhile, Daniel, a.k.a. Dee Wills, the internet sensation and son of Duncan Williams, recently opened up about his mental health struggles.

The young man admitted that he was under the influence of hard substances, causing him to rebel against his father.

Dee Wills is one of Duncan-Williams' two sons. The other is Joel, who was mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's book.

