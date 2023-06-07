Bishop Bonegas recently gave blogger Zionfelix a tour of his mega chapel, Great Fire Pentecostal

The bishop revealed that he spent a whopping $1 million on the 50 plots of land that the beautiful church sits on

Many folks marvelled at Bonegas' accomplishment and praised him for his unwavering dedication to the promotion of the Gospel

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous man of God, Bishop Bonegas, recently welcomed popular blogger Zionfelix for an exclusive tour of his magnificent chapel, Great Fire Pentecostal. During the visit, the bishop shared some astounding details about the church's construction and his unwavering dedication to spreading the Gospel.

Bishop Bonegas' plush church Photo Source: Zionfelix TV

Source: Youtube

The highlight of the tour was the revelation that Bishop Bonegas had invested a staggering $1 million in acquiring the 50 plots of land on which the splendid church stands. The land purchase alone showed the bishop's immense commitment to his faith and the expansion of his ministry.

The news of Bonegas' accomplishment quickly spread, leaving many in awe of his achievements. Ghanaians were impressed by his unwavering dedication and relentless efforts to promote the Gospel. The bishop's determination to create a beautiful place of worship that exudes grandeur and spirituality is highly commendable.

Peeps expressed their admiration and respect for the bishop, hailing him as a true servant of God. Bonegas church is likely to be one of the biggest churches in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Bonegas wins the admiration of many

Ghanaians talked about Bonegas' love for God.

Kwesi Chains wrote:

Have listen to a lot of pastors but this man speak fact and i love him gonna find his church and visit him one day

Godfred Yeboah commented:

He's a very great man and i used to watch him when i was a child

P Annan reacted:

Wowww that’s a beautiful church auditorium

Nana Agradaa's church

In another story, in a recent video circulating on social media, Nana Agradaa, the traditional priestess-turned-Christian, unveiled that her opulent church building had cost her a staggering GH¢9 billion.

Mama Pat, as she's now called, disclosed that she had obtained the church building from the renowned Pastor 'Apae Dwell.' Speaking in her local dialect, she made these revelations and more.

The video captured Nana Agradaa's candid account of her church building's acquisition, which left many astonished.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh