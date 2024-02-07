Clemento Suarez was at the venue of Chef Smith's cook-a-thon to offer him support

Chef Smith, who was not expecting to see the comedian, was taken aback when he saw him there

Many people who saw the video praised Clemento Suarez for showing up at the venue to support the chef

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith was overcome with emotion as Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez showed up at the venue to offer support as he tries to break the world record for the longest cooking time.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment that Clemento Suarez was seen standing in front of the glass booth, making gestures at the chef, trying to urge him on.

Obviously taken aback, Chef Smith put his hands on his mouth in sheer astonishment on seeing the comedian after which he proceeded to salute him for showing up to support him.

The adorable video which had raked in over 8000 likes and 120 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Am even speechless, he came, thank you".

Ghanaians commend Clemento Suarez

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended Clemento Suarez for showing up to support Chef Smith.

dadavi@user98194609 wrote:

God bless him paa … everybody deserves love

Wrama_1 indicated:

please where is it taking place?

highestLuda commented:

But wait ooo if we are patriotic as we say ,why are you trying to break a record your own country person has set oh I feel it’s not nice

khadia_ clarke....xx indicated:

@Executive Chef Faila please come and show him some love

user8559756287513 Juliet wrote:

Am not in Gh now but all our spirit and prayers are with u my brother .....keep pushing forward for the Almighty God is also in there with u.

Chef Smith replies critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith has lashed out at critics who have called him out over his decision to attempt the world record.

In a post on his official TikTok page @chefsmithghanaa, Chef Smith said he applied to the Guinness World Records even before Chef Failatu Abdul Razak embarked on her ten-day cooking marathon in Tamale.

He also clarified that his move to attempt the cook-a-thon has nothing to do with Chef Faila.

Source: YEN.com.gh