Chef Smith has set the records straight on his ongoing cooking marathon in Accra

In a post, he clarified that his decision to embark on the cook-a-thon was made last year

Many people who commented on the post shared words of encouragement with the chef

Chef Ebenezer Smith has responded to critics who have called him out over his decision to attempt the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

In a post on his official TikTok page @chefsmithghanaa, the Ghanaian chef disclosed that he applied to the Guinness World Records even before Chef Failatu Abdul Razak embarked on her ten-day cooking marathon in Tamale.

He also clarified that his move to attempt the cook-a-thon has nothing to do with Chef Faila and appealed to Ghanaians to stop making insulting remarks at him.

Chef Smith is said to have applied for the Guinness World Record in September 2023, after which he got permission to embark on the cook-a-thon in February 2024.

"I started this journey not today, but I don't know why Ghanaians keep insulting me. Please understand me, I applied this before Faila even started hers. Just forgive me and let me achieve my dreams, this isn't a challenge but a dream, am even crying now guys. Please support my dream and don't let me cry and fail", the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 8000 likes and 600 comments

Ghanaians encourage him

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video encouraged him not to listen to naysayers.

Abena Papabi commented:

Keep moving everything will be fine kk

Yaw Bino stated:

Brother, you should have known this kinda attitude by now... This should tell you that we support our own, don't feel intimidated, keep going okay

emima kwadeson added:

please do what will make u happy don't mine anybody. am proud of u. from today I will repost u.

Chef Association awards Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association had honoured Chef Failatu Abdul Razak with the title of Executive Chef.

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's ongoing cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chef Isaac expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

