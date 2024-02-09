Ghanaian dancer Afronita and Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail travelled together to the United Kingdom

This is not the first time the dancing duo have travelled by air together, but this is their first international flight as a pair

Afronita shared a picture, with a beautiful caption, of the two of them smiling

Ghanaian dance sensation Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita, and Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail boarded a flight from Ghana to the United Kingdom together.

This is not the first time the two are boarding a flight together, but this is their maiden international travel via air.

They flew to Kumasi in the Ashanti region from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the Greater Accra Region to participate in a programme.

Before the dancing duo arrived in the UK, Afronita shared images on her X handle and asked her followers to guess where they were going.

When they arrived at their destination, she also shared some images and showed where they were. Her caption was:

"Selfie Greetings from Manchester,UK✈️"

@biggestminder said:

You gotta watch a Man city match

@yaw__morgan wrote:

Love your hard work ❤

@_philiptetteh_ said:

Very proud for Abigail and her role model ✌

@iam_stephaniiie wrote:

So weird that this is just behind my house

@jethro_cobby said:

I must say I'm impressed by how you're handling the young kid in your care as your own. Hats off! Impressive!

@memp3roff wrote:

God bless you for nurturing young Abigail, if not for you where will this little girl be by now… I’m smiling ☺️

@Emmanue21317465 said:

Stargyal.... May God bless every step in your life.... Be strong and courageous always ... Much love and support

@AbigailTakyi wrote:

Happy for you guys, Stargyal for a reason

DWP Academy cuts ties with Afronita

Meanwhile, Afronita, formerly associated with DWP Academy, has parted ways with the collective to pursue an independent career.

Her departure, announced in an official press release, follows her post of a new future on social media.

While reasons for her exit were not explicitly stated, speculations suggested it may be linked to the arrival of a new member and past conflicts with the academy's CEO.

