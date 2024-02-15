A first-time Ghanaian traveller has got his passport and a travel visa to another country for holidays

However, he is not sure of all the things he needs to get before he heads to the airport

The Chief Executive Officer of Traveloft Services, Japheth Sedem Attah, shares insights on the necessities for travel

“I have lived in Ghana all my life and after several rejections I have a 5-years visa to travel abroad. I don’t intend to stay when I travel. I only want to go on a holiday because I am doing very well in Ghana. However, aside from my passport and visa that I have now, I do not know what else I need for this travel. I’d be grateful if I could receive help to guide me get the necessary things.”

Young man seeks help on things needed to travel Photo credit: COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

Response from Japheth Sedem Attah, CEO of Traveloft Services

Japheth Sedem Attah, a travel expert and the CEO of Traveloft Services with over a decade of industry experience, responds to the first-time traveller.

Passports and visas, though essential documents one will need to travel, are not the only things a traveller requires to ensure a fulfilling/seamless journey.

1. Ticket

A person travelling by air or bus must purchase a ticket to access the flight or bus. It'll be impossible to travel without a ticket even though the traveller has a visa and passport.

2. Hotel reservation

A person travelling on a tourist visa must have reserved a hotel accommodation before their journey. Immigration officers could deny a traveller boarding access if he fails to provide residence details during immigration checks.

3. Money

Having cash on you is something you cannot take for granted when embarking on any journey. Being stranded in a foreign land without money can be very depressing.

You must carry some substantial amount of money on you. Indeed, the traveller needs to be aware of the anti-money laundering policies of the country they're visiting. This will help so that the will not to be flagged for money laundering.

Whatever you do, never keep money in your shoes while travelling. It raises unnecessary suspicions about the traveller's integrity. A nice wallet or purse would definitely come in handy.

4. Map

It's essential to keep a map of your destination on you, especially if you're not particularly familiar with the place. A map would help you navigate your new environment with little stress.

5. Phone

Keeping your communication lines active is not something a traveller should compromise on. A phone in hand can save you many headaches in an emergency.

6. Clothing

A traveller must pack enough clothing for the duration of their travel.

7. Medicine

If you're taking any medicine, travel with all legibly labelled. You wouldn't want to have a medical emergency without your first aid kit on you.

I hope the above points help you make your first trip out of the country much easier and safer.

Disclaimer: The advice given in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers' decisions when travelling. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decision.

Do you have a story or need expert advice? Feel free to contact us at ask.an.expert@yen.com.gh, with Ask an Expert in the subject line.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh