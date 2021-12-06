A beautiful lady is warming many hearts on social media after her boyfriend shared a video of her

In the recording that is fast going viral, the lady was seen walking in between houses that did not appear too nice

The young man indicated that although he lives in that locality, the lady still stays with him faithfully

A young man in Ghana identified on TikTok as unrulymacmonies1 with the handle @bra_kingsley1, has raised many eyebrows after sharing a video of his beautiful girlfriend.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the gentleman followed the light-skinned beautiful lady as she meandered narrow paths over dirty gutters to his room.

Beautiful faithful girlfriend Photo credit: @bra_kingsley1/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video went viral on Twitter after it was shared with the handle, @Oscarnuwati with the caption:

This is where I live yet she’s stuck with me all through and through and you think I shouldn’t commit? I fall basaaaaaaaaaa. Naaa bro! @IzzatElKhawaja come again. I have to commit.

What Ghanaians are saying about the video

@Kormla4 mentioned that:

Bro I had a woman like this until somebody paid her school fees. Today she's moved in with him n they're living a "happy" life.

@felino_marco indicated:

Keep falling, you will die young. You think she’s sticking with you for no reason? She’s only sticking with you for some reasons or some things she sees in you that you’re not paying attention to. At the right time when she finally get that thing you go smell pepper

@gadonpapa1 said:

Masa you paaa. This be the reason why you fall? Masa you no live nima before? Like we all for nima go fall be that oo ah

Source: Yen.com.gh