A Ghanaian man living on the streets of Italy has revealed that he wants to come back home but does not have the money for a ticket.

Even though Kwame Kusi has lived in Italy for several years, he is stranded and said the only help he would appreciate is financial support to return home.

In a video shared on X, another Ghanaian who took the video said the stranded man is from a royal family in Berekum.

Kwame Kusi (wearing blue shirt) said he is from a royal family in Berekum and needs money to return home from Italy

He added that he has known the Kwame Kusi for many years. He was explaining that when he first arrived in Italy, the man who is now on the streets was doing well.

However, he does not know what happened for Kwame Kusi to become this desolate. The man encouraged anyone who knew Kwame Kusi or his family to reach out so they could arrange for him to return to Ghana.

In the video, Kwame Kusi, who lives on the streets of Palermo, insisted that he only needs €350 ((GH¢4,679) to return to Ghana.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@EsqAboagye said:

You won’t understand until you get there

@dhokabeatz_ wrote:

When they first get there they make people here think that they are some apes playing on some palm tree. Lol

@IsaacBo00771911 said:

Palermo, which street ?cos my dad is also there and he is also from B.A …. Will try and show him this video and see if he might know him…. There are a lot of B.A people in Palermo oh

@fiifidickson wrote:

Bro we Taya dem

@JustJenero said:

I'm not sure he will go home

@ricchking1 asked:

you’ve known him for long and you can’t give him €350

