An SHS graduate who excelled in the WASSCE but had to work as a car washer is now a student at the University of Ghana

The old student of Assin Manso SHS got help from benevolent individuals after news of his plight went viral

Abraham Segbedzi, in a show of appreciation, thanked persons who have helped him in pursuing tertiary education

Abraham Segbedzi, the brilliant old student of Assin Manso Senior High School who resorted to work as a car washer in order to fend for himself, has gained admission to the University of Ghana.

The intelligent young man, despite excelling in the 2021 WASSCE, where he bagged 4As and 4Bs, had to put his ambitions of pursuing tertiary education on hold because money to pay his fees had become a challenge.

Boy who worked as car washer gains admission to University of Ghana Photo credit: Abraham Segbedzi

Source: UGC

After YEN.com.gh published news of Abraham's plight, some benevolent individuals came to his aid, hence ensuring that he got the financial backing to start schooling at the University of Ghana, where he is now a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree (Economics, Mathematics and Statistics).

Following the University of Ghana's matriculation ceremony for first-year students, Abraham, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, expressed delight that his desire to pursue tertiary education is now in fruition.

He further expressed gratitude to persons who played a role in helping him achieve his ambition.

"I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you who has supported me on my journey to university. Your unwavering belief in me, your encouragement, and your guidance have been instrumental in helping me reach this significant milestone in my life.

And to all the other individuals who have played a role, big or small, in supporting me along the way, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your contributions have not gone unnoticed, and I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you. As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I carry with me the lessons, support, and love that you have given me. I am filled with excitement and gratitude for the opportunities that lie ahead, and I am honoured to have such incredible people standing by my side. Thank you, from the depths of my soul, for being a part of this journey with me", he told YEN.com.gh.

GNPC offers brilliant boy scholarship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has offered a scholarship to Stephen Koomson, the brilliant boy who resorted to illegal mining instead of furthering his education due to financial challenges.

The GNPC said that Stephen had been offered a full educational scholarship to study Law at the University of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh