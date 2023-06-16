Stephen Koomson is a 21-year-old secondary school leaver who engages in illegal mining because of financial constraints

The former student of Mpohor SHS who got 5As and 3Bs in his WASSCE did not have money to further his education

However, help has come and Stephen will go to the University of Ghana next year to study law

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has aided Stephen Koomson, the brilliant boy who resorted to illegal mining instead of furthering his education due to financial challenges.

The GNPC said that Stephen had been offered a full educational scholarship to study Law at the University of Ghana.

In a Twitter post, GNPC stated that Stephen and his guardian were invited for a brief meeting where the news was broken to them.

Stephen with the GNPC Foundation executive director Photo credit: @GNPCGhana

At the meeting, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, described Stephen’s situation as an “unfortunate situation deserving immediate attention".

“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track. We are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our Education & Training mandate,” Dr. Eduah said.

He added that GNPC is working with other stakeholders to ensure Stephen gains admission to the University of Ghana Law School by the next academic year.

On his part, Stephen said he was grateful to the GNPC for granting him the scholarship. He promised to study and ensure that his childhood dream becomes a reality soon.

Brilliant Student turned “galamseyer” due to financial challenges

The 21-year-old boy completed his secondary education in 2021. He attended Mpohor Senior High School and had 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

However, Stephen could not continue his education due to insufficient funds. He was forced to engage in illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.

His plight was highlighted by Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah, after which it went viral.

Deputy Minister John Ntim Fordjour to assist Stephen Koomson

Earlier, when the post went viral, the Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, offered to help Stephen.

The Member of Parliament for the Assin South Constituency asked to be connected to the boy so he could help him go back to school.

