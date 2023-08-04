An old student of Assin Manso SHS who bagged 5As during the 2021 WASSCE has appealed for help in order to pursue further studies

Abraham Segbedzi is confident of realising his dream as a lawyer if he attends university

The young man has now resorted to working as a car wash attendant in order to support his mum

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Abraham Segbedzi, an old student of Assin Manso Senior High School(SHS) is in need of urgent financial support if his desire to pursue a university education will blossom into a reality.

The 22-year-old who sat for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) and was a General Arts student had As in five subjects and Bs in three subjects.

Brilliant student seeks help Photo credit: @Abraham Segbedzi

Source: UGC

Despite getting these good grades, the young man has unfortunately not been able to further his education due to financial challenges.

Sharing his plight with YEN.com.gh, Abraham revealed that his inability to attend university is because his mom, a single mother, has been financially burdened ever since his dad died over a decade ago.

"I come from a family of seven, my dad passed in 2012 and ever since then, mom, who sells Kenkey, has been the one taking care of us"

The young man who hopes to become a lawyer one day now works as a car wash attendant at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

"Now I am a car washer at Madina, Ritz junction, we are paid based on commission and that is what I am doing to support my mum"

Abraham is appealing to the benevolence of philanthropists, organizations and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid and help him achieve his dream of furthering his studies.

Persons who wish to contact Abraham Segbedzi for more enquiries on his situation can do so at 0540400314.

NSMQ contestant works at a drinking spot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Navrongo Senior High School, Jennifer Anaale Apingu who represented her school in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ), also had to resort to engaging in menial jobs after school.

This was because money to fund her tertiary education had become an issue for the family.

She also got 5As in the 2021 WASSCE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh