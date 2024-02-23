A video of a fetish priest and his associates retrieving a charm they gave a pastor has gone viral

Not even attempts by a woman who tried to reason with them to stop what they were doing yielded results

People who saw the video remained divided in their opinion, with many saying the fetish priest and the men want to disgrace the pastor

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a fetish priest in Ghana and his associates stormed a church premise to retrieve a charm they gave a pastor to use for his ministry.

According to the post YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @eddie_wrt, the incident happened at the church premises of Vision Power Ministry at Amamole in Accra on February 22, 2024.

Fetish priest retrieves charm from church premises. Photo credit: @nahbaffdotcomm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The viral video showed the moment the associates of the fetish priest were digging the church's frontage in an attempt to retrieve the charm they gave the man of God.

As they continued with the act, a middle-aged woman confronted them and tried to reason with them to stop, but they refused and continued until they finally retrieved an item wrapped in a polythene bag believed to be the charm they were looking for.

The three-minute video had raked in over 60,000 views and 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians share diverse opinions on the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions, with some saying the so-called charm may have been planted there to disgrace the pastor.

@moniphase reacted:

If it’s true ..why is the charm they claim they planted there was not dirty in mud?What are they to gain with this planing and plotting

@kwaku_piccaso indicated:

Yall believe this? cant yall see they want to disgrace the pastor? The pastor needs bodyguards to guard the church auditorium i think another pastor plotted this adwuma adi nu

@MullingsJane commented:

Wow this rubbish why Ghana church is bringing their self-low like this

GH pastor ignores two ladies as they shake their backside in front of him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor in the UK, Eben Ablorh, refused the sensual advances of two white ladies while preaching on the street.

The video captured Eben running away from two ladies who used their physical features to distract him while he preached on the street.

The ladies bent their backs as they proceeded to shake their backsides vigorously at the Ghanaian pastor without his consent.

Source: YEN.com.gh