Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the late former chairman of The Church of Pentecost (COP), has been interred

The pre-burial service happened at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra, on Saturday, February 24

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama were in attendance

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama attended the funeral of the late former chairman of The Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

The two presidential candidates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were captured on tape when they arrived at the pre-burial service of the deceased preacher.

Bawumia and Mahama mourn as Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy goes home. Photo credit: SEED GHTV.

Source: Facebook

The late Apostle Dr Ntumy, called to glory on December 27, 2023, was the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) president from 1998 to 2008. He reportedly died in his home in Germany after a prolonged illness.

His pre-burial service took place at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra, with high-profile personalities in attendance.

Watch the videos of Dr Bawumia and John Mahama at the funeral of the late Dr Ntumy below:

Source: YEN.com.gh